Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.64

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 1951007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.02 to $0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.05 to $0.03 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

