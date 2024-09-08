Glassman Wealth Services Has $39.77 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 273,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 321.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 98,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,726,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,148,000 after purchasing an additional 289,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

