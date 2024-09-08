Glassman Wealth Services Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VONE traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $244.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,067. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $255.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

