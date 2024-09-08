Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Global X Solar ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Solar ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Solar ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -13.62%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

About Global X Solar ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF ( NASDAQ:RAYS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

