Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,368 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

