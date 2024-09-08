Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,526,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 664,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,330. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,787 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

