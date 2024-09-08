Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Grab’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grab will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
