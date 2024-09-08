Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$91.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.88. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.72 and a 12 month high of C$80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 90.66%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

