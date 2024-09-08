Greylock 15 GP LLC Decreases Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Greylock 15 GP LLC reduced its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,793,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397,381 shares during the quarter. Aurora Innovation accounts for approximately 45.9% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greylock 15 GP LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,570,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,098,000 after buying an additional 2,243,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.7 %

AUR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,427. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.