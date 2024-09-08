Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.76

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.76 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($2.00). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 152 ($2.00), with a volume of 15,125 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £278.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

