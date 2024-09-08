Guggenheim Increases Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $35.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.07.

Onestream Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of OS opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

