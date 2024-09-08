Hahn Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 5.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $141.91 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

