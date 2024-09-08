Hahn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial comprises approximately 3.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 92,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.13 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

