Hahn Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 180.3% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 56,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LH. Barclays lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.10. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

