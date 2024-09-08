Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

HG stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HG. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $486,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

