Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.20 ($13.78).

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.82) to GBX 684 ($8.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,140 ($14.99) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,101.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 938.25. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($15.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,782.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 6,935.48%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

