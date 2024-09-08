Head to Head Review: Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) versus SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Tokens.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SAI.TECH Global
|$6.78 million
|1.63
|-$6.12 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Tokens.com
|$740,000.00
|13.80
|-$10.14 million
|-0.01
|-8.44
SAI.TECH Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SAI.TECH Global
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Tokens.com
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SAI.TECH Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tokens.com
|-454.36%
|-40.05%
|-36.93%
Summary
SAI.TECH Global beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SAI.TECH Global
SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.
