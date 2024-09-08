Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.19

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.
About Health and Happiness (H&H) International
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Health and Happiness (H&H) International
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.