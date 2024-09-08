HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of HQY opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

