Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $218.35

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.35 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 236.50 ($3.11). Helical shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 40,539 shares traded.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.
