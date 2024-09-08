Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $218.35

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.35 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 236.50 ($3.11). Helical shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 40,539 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Helical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Helical

Helical Price Performance

Helical Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.23 million, a PE ratio of -152.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.50.

(Get Free Report)

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.