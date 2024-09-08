Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.74 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $136.57 million and approximately $10,629.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00006927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,939.44 or 0.99953382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.76856675 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $10,135.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.