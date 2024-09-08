Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.46.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after buying an additional 294,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,619,000 after buying an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,691,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,359,000 after buying an additional 181,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

