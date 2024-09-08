Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10. 717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

