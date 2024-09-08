Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.97

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and traded as low as $17.90. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 23,092 shares.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.
