Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Cencora Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. 1,831,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.41 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.