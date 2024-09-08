Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 84.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 461.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.76. The company has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

