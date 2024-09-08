Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 21,040,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. The stock has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

