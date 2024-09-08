Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2,313.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife Stock Down 3.3 %

MetLife stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,042. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

