Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,248 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,281. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

