Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 718 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $86,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after purchasing an additional 546,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 394,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 59.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. 241,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $105.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

