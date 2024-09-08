Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.
Hurco Companies Price Performance
Shares of HURC stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies
In other Hurco Companies news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,950 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,995.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $44,565. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
