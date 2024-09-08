Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Shares of HURC stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Hurco Companies news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,950 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,995.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $44,565. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies makes up about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.30% of Hurco Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

