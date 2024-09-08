Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 8.7%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €273.60 ($304.00) and last traded at €270.00 ($300.00). 27,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €248.40 ($276.00).
Hypoport Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €273.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €259.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
