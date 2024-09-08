ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBN stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

See Also

