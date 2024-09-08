ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $122.69 million and $1.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,031,623,506 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,581,864 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,031,501,564.4962779 with 1,016,586,889.2957722 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.119062 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,292,364.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

