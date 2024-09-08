Ignition (FBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.51 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $53,904.89 or 1.00202789 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $42,220.94 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,103.44714935. The last known price of Ignition is 54,393.21683794 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $250,364.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

