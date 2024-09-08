Indivior’s (INDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Indivior Trading Down 12.7 %
Shares of INDV opened at GBX 794 ($10.44) on Thursday. Indivior has a 12-month low of GBX 653 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,877.20 ($24.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.06, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 949.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,307.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Indivior
In related news, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) per share, with a total value of £14,989.40 ($19,709.93). Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
