Insight 2811 Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,872.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,359. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

