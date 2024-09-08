Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 570 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $4.53 on Friday, hitting $157.62. 7,328,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

