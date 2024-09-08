International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

