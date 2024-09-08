International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.50. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

