International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

IP opened at $47.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

