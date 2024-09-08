Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

