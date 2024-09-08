Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Holdings Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 439,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period.

BSCV opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

