Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 97,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 43,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund makes up about 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 2.09% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

