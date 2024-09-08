Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.54

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as low as $28.06. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 756,417 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 208,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

