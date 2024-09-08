Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

