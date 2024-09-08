Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $12.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,624,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

