Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.9% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $170.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.