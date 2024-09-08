iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.75. 1,310,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

