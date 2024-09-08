iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 747.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 63,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 702,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,010,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

